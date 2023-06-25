Nizamabad: Man gets two life terms in rape and murder case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Representational Image.

Nizamabad: Special POCSO court incharge sessions Judge K.Suneetha on Saturday awarded two life imprisonments to a man who sexually assaulted his five-year-old stepdaughter and then beat her to death.

D Govinda Rao of Dharamaram village in Dichpally mandal had taken his step-daughter to a clinic to

dress her leg injury on October 20 last year. He then took her to the outskirts of the village, where he sexually assaulted her and later beat her to death. Based on the child’s mother complaint, the police filed a case and arrested the man after which a chargesheet was filed in the court. The court, based on witness accounts and scientific evidence, convicted Rao, who was sentenced to life first under Section 6 of the POCSO Act (rape) and also under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).