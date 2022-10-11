Elderly man charred to death in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:12 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

(Representational Image) A 65-year old man was burnt alive when the hut he was staying in to protect crops accidentally caught fire at Ekagaon village in Bhainsa mandal in Nirmal on Monday night.

Bhainsa police said that Bhumanna from Ekagaon was burnt alive after flames from a bonfire he himself had lit engulfed the hut, resulting in on the spot death for him. He was staying in the hut at night to protect the paddy field. He was using the bonfire for warmth. Passersby noticed the body and informed his family members.

Bhumanna is survived by a wife and two children.