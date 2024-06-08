Elderly man collapses while standing in ‘fish prasadam’ queue in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 06:11 PM

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old man, who had come to take fish prasadam at Numaish Grounds, Nampally, collapsed while standing in the queue and died later at a hospital.

As thousands of people stood in serpentine queues, Rajanna from Srikonda village of Nizamabad district had been standing in the queue since morning. As the crowd increased there was reportedly a melee in the queue, following which he fell unconscious.

His family members and others present at the venue immediately shifted him to a nearby private hospital, where he died.

The Begum Bazaar police said no complaint was lodged and no case was booked in this regard. The fish medicine distribution program which started at 9am on Saturday will continue for 24 hours.