Hyderabad: Traffic diversions in place on June 8-9 in view of ‘Fish Prasadam’ distribution

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 June 2024, 05:01 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the distribution of Fish Prasadam at Exhibition Ground, Nampally, certain traffic restrictions have been placed in the venue vicinity from 12 am on June 8 to 6 am on June 9.

Accordingly, people coming in cars from Nampally side have to park vehicles at Gruha Kalpa, Gagan Vihar and Chandra Vihar and proceed on foot towards Exhibition Ground Gate No. 2.

Those coming in buses and vans from M.J. Market side will align their vehicles at Gandhi Bhavan stop or Gruha Kalpa bus stop and enter the premises through Gate No.2.

All VIP car pass holders coming from M.J. Market side will proceed towards Ajantha Gate, Gandhi Bhavan and take left turn towards Gate No. 1 and CWC Gate towards VIP Entry Gate and the VIP car pass holders coming from the Nampally will take “U” turn at Gandhi Bhavan and take left turn towards Gate No. 1 and CWC Gate towards VIP Entry Gate.

Likewise, those coming on two-wheelers from M.J. Market will park their vehicles at Manoranjan Complex parking area. Those coming from Nampally will park their vehicles on the road between Gruha Kalpa to BJP Office.

Government vehicles, buses and vans will be parked at MAM Girls Junior College, Nampally. The vehicles coming from the M.J. Market side will be diverted towards Abid Road, GPO Nampally.

The vehicles of voluntary organisations carrying food materials with valid passes will be allowed from Gate No. 3.

General traffic coming from the M.J. Bridge and Begum Bazaar Chatri and towards Nampally will be diverted at Alaska towards Darusalam, Ek Minar etc.

In case of any emergency call 9010203626 (Traffic Helpline) for any travel assistance.