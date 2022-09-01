Elderly man dies of cardiac arrest after being abused in Mancherial

11:04 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Mancherial: An elderly man collapsed and died, after he tried to intervene in a verbal clash between organisers of a ganesh pandal and a couple over borrowing a public address system in Patha Kommugudem village of Luxettipet mandal on Wednesday, police said.

Sub-Inspector D Chandrashekhar said Dumpati Rajalingu (59) tried to intervene in an argument between ganesh pandal organisers and a couple. The organisers wanted to borrow a public address system owned by the couple and had gone to their house in the latter’s absence. The couple picked up a quarrle with the organisers on the issue and Rajalingu tried to intervene. As arguments continued, the couple was alleged to have abused Rajalingu, following which he collapsed and was declared dead on arrival in a hospital. His son Srinivas lodged a complaint with police.