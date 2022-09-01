Telangana: Job notifications for 28,000 posts to be issued in a week

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Telangana government will release multiple notifications for recruiting over 28,000 posts into different departments. The posts include 9,000 Group-IV posts and Teacher posts.

Addressing the gathering after distributing new Aasara pensions to beneficiaries in Sangareddy Town on Thursday, the Minister has issued multiple notifications for recruiting over 50,000 posts in the recent months as part of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promise of recruiting 91,000 employees this year. Rao recalled that the government has issued notifications for recruiting Group-II and Group-III jobs recently.

The Minister said that Telangana government had issued notifications for recruiting over 1.34 lakh posts into different departments in last eighth years. Contradictingly, the Minister said that the the Union government had failed to keep its promise of providing employment for 2 crore people every year. He said that the Centre completely ignored the unemployed in the past eight years.

