Elderly man hacks alcoholic son to death in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:55 AM, Tue - 1 August 23

Representational Image.

Kothagudem: An elderly man killed his alcoholic son and surrendered to the One-Town police in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

It was said that the deceased Jammula Shanker (35), a jobless man addicted to alcohol, used to harass and beat his parents for money to buy liquor. His 80-year-old father, J Rajaiah, was working in a private school to earn a livelihood.

Unable bear his son’s torture, Rajaiah hacked Shanker to death while he was sleeping in their house at Patha Kothagudem area during the wee hours of Tuesday and later surrendered before the police.

One-Town Inspector M Karunakar said a case was booked in connection with the incident.