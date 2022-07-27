Elderly man drowns in Peddavagu in Asifabad

Ads
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 27 July 22
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An elderly man drowned while he was crossing the stream at Varadajulagudem village in Rebbena mandal on Wednesday. His body was fished out.

Rebbena Sub-Inspector Bhumesh said that the deceased person was Venkataish, a resident of Varadajulagudem.

Venkataiah met a watery grave when he was crossing the river to return to his native place. He reached the other side of the river for some work. He fell down at a deepest spot and died on the spot as he was not familiar with swimming. Some passersby noticed his body and alerted the police, who brought it ashore.

