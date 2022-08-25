Elderly man mowed down by car in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:17 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Mancherial: A 72-year old man was killed on the spot when a car mowed down in Luxettipet town on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Nandam Subba Rao, an operator of a rice mill in Luxettipet.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector D Chandrasekhar said Subba Rao was seriously wounded and profusely bleeding after the speeding car ran over him at a fuel station, resulting in his instant death. The rash and negligent driving by the driver of the four-wheeler was suspected to be the cause of the mishap.

Shivanaga Kumar, son of the victim lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered against Abdul Khadeer, the driver. Investigation has been taken up.