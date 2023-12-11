| Elderly Woman Comes Under Rtc Bus Wheel While Giving Money To Her Grandson

Elderly woman comes under RTC bus wheel while giving money to her grandson

The woman's son Raju, along with his wife Sharada and their son had boarded a mini bus near their house on Monday to go to Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Siddipet: An elderly woman, Bhukya lakshmi (70) died after she came under the wheels of a moving RTC bus at Somaji Thanda in Akkannapet Mandal on Monday morning.

The woman’s son Raju, along with his wife Sharada and their son had boarded a mini bus near their house on Monday to go to Hyderabad.

Raju’s son had sought some money from her grandmother after boarding the bus when Lakshmi rushed towards the bus. Unaware of this, the driver started the vehicle. Lakshmi came under the wheels of the bus in a bid to give some money to her grandson. The Akkannapet police have registered a case.