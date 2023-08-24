Oldest RTC veteran, T.L. Narasimha, passes away at 98; TSRTC mourns the loss

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: The oldest employee and veteran of the RTC, T.L.Narasimha passed away at his residence in Alwal on Thursday. He was 98.

Narasimha, who first joined the Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Department (NSRRTD) also served in the RTC of the united Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) had honored Narasimha on the occasion of Swatantra Vajrotsava last year and invited him as the chief guest for the flag ceremony at Bus Bhavan.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said it was sad to see the passing away of RTC veteran Narasimha who served the public transport system so much. “On behalf of the TSRTC family, I am condoling his death,” he said adding that the veteran had appreciated the programs introduced by the organisation and also made suggestions to make TSRTC more accessible to people.

Narasimha was born in 1925 in Bollaram, a suburb of Hyderabad. In 1944, he joined the Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Department as a clerk and retired in 1983 as RTC Accounts Officer. He started his job on a salary Nizam currency – Osmania Sikka of 47 and finally got salary of Rs.1,740 at time of retirement.