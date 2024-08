Elderly woman murdered in Medak

The locals have found her in a pool of blood on Thursday morning. A case was registered.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 06:42 PM

Medak: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old woman was found murdered at Kadhalur village of Tekmal mandal. The victim was Obili Anjamma. Since Anjamma was staying alone in a hut on the outskirts of the village, some miscreants attacked her with sharp weapons and decamped with the gold ornaments she was wearing. The locals have found her in a pool of blood on Thursday morning. A case was registered.