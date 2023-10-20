Elect Vanama with a huge majority: MP Nama tells BRS cadres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

MP N Nageswara Rao addressing BRS cadres at Sujatha Nagar in Kothagudem district on Friday.

Kothagudem: The BRS was going to form the government for the third time in the State and the party chief, K Chandrashekhar Rao would become the hat-trick Chief Minister, asserted Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao. He along with the BRS Kothagudem Assembly candidate Vanama Venkateswara Rao addressed the party’s elected members, key leaders and workers’ meeting at Sujatha Nagar mandal headquarters in the district on Friday.

Nageswar Rao said he was elected as an MP or Venkateswara Rao as an MLA because the party activists worked hard day and night. He reminded that the MLA secured a good majority in Sujatha Nagar mandal in the past election and thanked voters in the mandal for that. He said that the development which was not happening in any other State in the country was happening in Telangana State. The party workers should take the responsibility of taking the schemes being implemented in the State to the public.

The manifesto released by the BRS party should be explained to the people. Aasara pensions being given in State was not given in any State in the country. After the BRS comes to power again the pension would be increased, he said. The MP directed the leaders and activists to go to the people explaining about the KCR Bima to be introduced on the lines of Rythu Bima. The Arogyasri coverage would be increased to Rs 15 from Rs 5 lakh. People should not believe the Congress party’s six guarantees, he said.

Later in the day Nageswara Rao campaigned for the BRS Aswaraopet candidate Mecha Nageswara Rao. Khammam district Rythu Bandhu president Nallamala Venkateswara Rao, leaders Bathula Veeraiah, M Veera Hanumantha Rao, Tulsi Reddy, Bhukya Rambabu and others were present.

