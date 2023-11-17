BRS councillors intensify door-to-door campaign in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Kothagudem: The BRS councillors have intensified door to door campaign for the victory of the party Kothagudem Assembly candidate Vanama Venkateswara Rao.

Following the directions of the BRS constituency in-charge, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Municipal chairperson Kapu Seethalakshmi launched ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Vanama’ as part of which the door to door campaign was conducted on Friday.

The campaign was conducted by chairperson Seethalakshmi in Ramavaram, councillors More Roopa, Sahera Begum, Balishetty Satyabhama, Afzulunnisa Begum, Kurapati Vijayalakshmi, Vanachrala Vimala, Gummadelli Kalyani and others in their respective municipal wards.

They distributed pamphlets of the BRS manifesto to the voters and appealed to them to vote for Venkateswara Rao to elect him with a huge majority. They explained to the residents about the welfare and development programmes introduced by the BRS government.

Seethalakshmi said that poor and middle class families were happy under the BRS regime. Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak introduced for the poor women have reduced the burden of marriage expenses on the families.

Political tourists who visit the constituency only during elections should not be supported, she said. Councillors M Satyavathi, M Rajakumari, Thodagani Paramesh, Vemula Prasad, Bandi Narsimharao, Ambula Venugopal and others also campaigned for Venkateswara Rao.