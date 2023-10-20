Opposition leaders colluding to defeat BRS: KTR

"The Chief Minister has become a headache for both Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders, ever since he announced plans to foray into the national politics. Hence, they are conspiring to confine him to Telangana," he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said the Opposition parties were colluding as part of a larger conspiracy to defeat the BRS and confine Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Telangana. However, he assured them not to worry as Chandrashekhar Rao will be retained as the Chief Minister of Telangana for third consecutive term.

The BRS working president was addressing a gathering of the Congress activists led by Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and also TNGOs former president Mamilla Rajender who joined the BRS at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. He called for unity to thwart the attempts to undermine Telangana’s growth.

Rama Rao cautioned that there were well-planned attacks on the identity of Telangana. While Prime Minister Modi disrespected Telangana by questioning its formation, the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was mocking the Telangana agitators stating that if UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi did not deliver the State, the Telangana agitators would be still begging on the streets of Hyderabad.

“Notwithstanding their party affiliation, all the Telangana agitators must speak out. Telangana was not given by anyone, but was realised due to a joint struggle of Telangana agitators,” he said. He reminded that Revanth Reddy likened Sonia Gandhi to a devil seeking human sacrifice and termed Rahul Gandhi as Pappu (good-for-nothing).

The Minister ridiculed Rahul Gandhi’s recent emphasis on conducting a Backward Classes (BC) census, noting that the Telangana State Assembly had passed a resolution demanding the Centre to conduct it about nine months ago. He questioned why BC census was not carried out in Congress-ruled States. He cited the remarks of the Congress leaders to bring back “Indiramma Rajyam” and wondered if they wanted to impose Emergency in the State again.

Further, Rama Rao countered the Opposition leaders’ remarks to dethrone Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and listed out the achievements of the State government under his rule, including a record paddy production, increased per capita income, and efforts to safeguard caste-based professions. He pointed out that under the BRS, Telangana remained peaceful without any curfews.

The BRS working president rubbished the allegations of the Opposition parties that the party ignored the Mudiraj community while giving MLA tickets. He pointed out that Eetala Rajender was the only Mudiraj MLA in the Assembly, but he left BRS to join the BJP. He said that the BRS gave several nominated posts including MLC to the Mudiraj community and will continue to give them due political representation in future as well.

