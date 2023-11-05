Elections: Security measures intensified in Mulugu, Bhupalpally

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 04:56 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Mulugu/Bhupalpally: Even as activities of the outlawed CPI Maoists in Telangana were almost nullified in the last five years, the police department is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of the people, especially in strife-prone areas along the Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra borders to ensure a free and fair election.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts, situated on the fringes of these conflict zones, have been at the centre of police strategies aimed at preventing any potential Maoist incursions through the neighbouring forested areas.

Mulugu SP Gaush Alam, accompanied by local police and central armed police forces (CAPF), recently conducted a visit to the Maoist-affected areas in the SS Tadwai Mandal. During the visit, he engaged with the local tribal communities and assured them of comprehensive security measures for those participating in the electoral process.

In this district comprising Mulugu and Bhadrachalam Assembly segments, 118 Left Wing Extremist (LWE) affected polling stations have been identified among a total of 307 polling stations. “Within the district, we have pinpointed 96 locations as LWE affected areas and 29 locations as ‘critical,'” the SP said.

In addition to the routine area domination and combing operations conducted by the Greyhounds and special police parties in the forested areas, the police authorities are laying special focus on securing potential entry points along the Godavari catchment area to prevent any Maoist infiltration. “To safeguard our district, we have established two inter-state and five inter-district checkposts,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bhupalpally police have initiated measures to ensure a fair and fair election in the district, which includes Bhupalpally and several parts of the Manthani Assembly constituency.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reportedly identified 80 LWE-affected polling stations among the 317 polling stations in the district.

Greyhounds Additional DG Vijay Kumar, during a meeting held with SIB IG T Prabhakar Rao in Bhupalpally on November 1, directed the police officials of both districts to make sustained efforts and share intelligence with neighbouring states to thwart possible Maoist disruptions.