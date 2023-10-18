Electricity supply resumed in Naxal-hit village after 20 years

The SP said that the area had access to electricity earlier but then the Naxalites took over the region and destroyed roads, electric supply and other forms of connectivity in Kunded.

By ANI Published Date - 08:38 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Representational Image.

Sukma: In a positive development in the fight against Naxalism, Kunded village in Chhattisgarh‘s Sukma district known for the dominance of Naxalites for decades got access to electricity, police said on Wednesday.

“Kunded, a highly Naxal-affected village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, got access to electricity after 20 years. The area is dominated by Naxalites,” Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chauhan said on Wednesday.

The SP said that the area had access to electricity earlier but then the Naxalites took over the region and destroyed roads, electric supply and other forms of connectivity in Kunded.

“Once upon a time, the electricity supply in this area was smooth but with time the Naxalites had destroyed roads, electricity and all other types of connectivity in this entire area,” he said.

However the situation changed when a security camp was opened in the area and the police started working on security and developmental initiatives in the area and finally received electricity connection on October 17.

“A few months ago a security camp consisting of 165 battalions of CRPF and police personnel was opened in this area. Police started working on security and development in the area. The residents of this village, who were living in darkness saw the light of electricity on October 17,” Chauhan said.

“There is an atmosphere of happiness among the villagers with the coming of electricity. Now the fear of Naxalism has also started decreasing in this area,” he added.