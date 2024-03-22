Eminem’s 12th Album Set for Release ‘This Year’: Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Eminem's 12th studio album is in progress and slated for release "this year".

By IANS Published Date - 22 March 2024, 12:30 PM

Los Angeles: Record producer Dr. Dre has revealed that rapper Eminem is all set to drop his 12th studio album, which is currently in works.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dr Dre revealed that Eminem’s 12th studio album is currently in the works and set to be released “this year”.

“Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now — Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year,” said Dre.

“And I actually talked to him, and he said it’s OK for me to make that announcement right here on this show. So, he has an album coming out — I’ve got songs on it, and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow,” detailed Dre.

Despite collaborating with Eminem on the forthcoming project, the Death Row Records co-founder said he’s not sure what the final result will sound like.

“(Eminem) holds his music close to his chest, so I haven’t even heard everything,” said Dre.

“I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year.”