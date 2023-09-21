TV host Jimmy Kimmel contracts COVID-19

21 September 23

Los Angeles: Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Kimmel shared his health update and also informed fans about the cancellation of his “Strike Force Three” live show.

“Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show,” Kimmel posted. “I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick. Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible,” he added.

After learning about Kimmel’s ill-health, fans chimed in the comment section and wished for his speedy recovery. “Take care Kimmel,” a social media user commented. “Wish you a speedy recovery,” another one wrote.

As per US-based publication Variety, ‘Strike Force Three’ was scheduled to take place at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on September 23. The event was announced by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

The event, which would have united the three late night hosts onstage for the first time ever, was born out of the ‘Strike Force Five’ podcast that the trio launched alongside Seth Meyers and John Oliver on August 30.