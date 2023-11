| Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces Naxals In Chhattisgarh

Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxals in Chhattisgarh

A search operation is underway in the area, the police added.

By ANI Updated On - 01:10 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Kanker: An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh‘s Kanker district on Sunday, the officials said.

According to the officials, the police have demolished the Naxal camps in the Antagarh area, where the encounter broke out between teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Border Security Force (BSF) and the Naxals.

A search operation is underway in the area, the police added.

Further details awaited.