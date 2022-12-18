Energy Conservation Mission organises Energy Walk in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:35 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: Stating that energy saving was a national cause, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) Chairman Y Satish Reddy called upon people to join hands and make all out efforts in making the country energy efficient.

Speaking after flagging off an ‘Energy Walk’ organized by the Energy Conservation Mission under the auspices of the Institute of Engineers as part of the Energy Conservation Week at Khairatabad here on Sunday, Satish Reddy urged people to refrain from using energy-consuming devices and opt for energy efficient electricity appliances. Energy conservation was necessary as it reduces the cost of consumption of energy, he said.

“Use fuel and electricity as carefully as we use money. lights, fans and ACs should not be used unnecessarily in the houses. Turn them off when they are not needed and help conserve energy,” he said.

Chairman of the Institute of Engineers Brahma Reddy, Chairman of the Energy Conservation Mission Srinivasachari, members of the Institute of Engineers, faculty members of various colleges, students of various colleges, NSS volunteers and NCC cadets enthusiastically participated in the Energy Walk.