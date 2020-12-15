Energy conservation must to save environment: NTPC-Ramagundam CGM

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Peddapalli: Chief General Manager, National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam and Telangana, Sunil Kumar emphasised the need for conservation of energy, which not only saves money but also the environment.

In the run-up to energy conservation day-2020, energy and efficiency management group (EEMG) department of NTPC-Ramagundam, has organised essay writing, poster making and family quiz competitions. Employees of NTPC and CISF and their family members participated in the competitions in large numbers. CGM distributed prizes to winners in a programme held in the lawns of Administrative Building while adhering to Covid-19 protocols on Tuesday.

GM (Technical Services) PK Laad, GM (Operation and Maintenance) AK Samaiyar, GM (Maintenance) Soumendra Das, GM (FT) Ravi Kumar M, GM (Operation) Atul Kumar Desai, AGM (Electrical Maintenance) Prasad Babu MDV, Head of HR Vijaya Lakshmi M, AGM (EEMG) Manoj Kumar Jha and others were present on the occasion.

