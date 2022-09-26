Energy Minister asks people of Munugode to chase away Rajagopal Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:49 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday asked the people of Munugode assembly constituency to chase away BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy if he came to their villages to seek their votes in the by-election.

Speaking at a meeting of TRS members held at Nampally, Jagadish Reddy said the people should teach a lesson to the BJP, which was planning to install meters for agricultural pump sets. The farmers of Gujarat were suffering the impact of meters to agricultural pump sets. Telangana was the only State in the country supplying 24 hours of free electricity to farmers. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had shown what real development was by implementing his plans for the last eight years. He also ensured that the State stood at the top in the country in implementation of welfare schemes. The development programmes and welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana had become role models for the entire country, he added.

Reminding the people that the fluoride menace had made life miserable for thousands of people in Munugode constituency, Reddy said the Chief Minister had solved the decades-old issue of fluoride by supplying safe drinking water to every house under Mission Bhagiratha. The union Health Ministry had also reported that no new fluoride cases were reported in the State, he said, adding that irrigation facility would be provided to every acre of land in Munugode by completing the works of reservoirs taken up under the Dindi lift irrigation scheme.

Stating that TRS members were working to ensure that benefits of welfare scheme reached people in the villages, he asked them to strive to ensure the victory of the TRS candidate in the by-election.

The Opposition parties including Congress and BJP, who did nothing to solve issues in Munugode, had no moral right to seek votes, he said, pointing out that Congress was struggling for survival in the State while the BJP government at the Centre had adopted anti-farmer and anti-people policies.