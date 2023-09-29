| England Cricket Team Arrives In Guwahati Ahead Of World Cup Warm Up Match Against India

By ANI Published Date - 12:15 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

ANI Photo

Guwahati: Ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match against India, the defending champions England arrived at Guwahati on Friday.

Spin all-rounder Moeen Ali, spinner Adil Rashid, batter Joe Root and some members of coaching/support staff were captured making their way to the team bus.

Also, Indian batter Shubman Gill also arrived at the Guwahati airport at around the same time as England players.

India will take on England in their WC warm-up match on Saturday at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Then, they will play the Netherlands on October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram in their second warm-up match. England’s second warm-up game will be against Bangladesh in Guwahati on October 2.

India will kickstart their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai from October 8.

On the other hand, England will kickstart their title defence against New Zealand from October 5 at Ahmedabad, in a repeat of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final.