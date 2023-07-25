England’s ‘Bazball’ approach can only be executed on flat pitches, feels Ishan Kishan

By IANS Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Port of Spain: Indian wicket keeper-batter Ishan Kishan believes that England cricket team’s ‘Bazball’ batting approach is best suited for flat surfaces and it is not necessary to play in that aggressive manner in every Test match.

After making his Test debut in the first match against the West Indies in Dominica, Ishan who scored his maiden Test fifty in 33 balls in the second innings of the drawn second game here, emphasized the significance of pitch conditions in shaping the batting strategy.

He pointed out that on flat surfaces, where quick scoring is possible, employing the ‘Bazball’ approach could prove advantageous. “It is not possible that you can play that fast everyday, it depends upon the situation also. If the wicket is flat, where you can score quick, and the need of the team is to get runs quickly, then I think you can take on that action,” Ishan told reporters after day five of the second Test match was washed out.

“I don’t think it is necessary that we must play in an aggressive manner in every match, but whenever there will be a need to play attacking cricket, we have got enough firepower in our ranks. I don’t think you can always play attacking shots in Test cricket,” he added.

The 25-year-old revealed that Rishabh Pant offered him valuable batting tips and guidance during their training sessions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). “As I have said earlier, he has known me since our U-19 days. We know each other’s game. We keep on talking to each other about the batting and we never hesitated to share our opinions. I am very thankful that he gave me some points in NCA,” he said.

“Rishabh has done exceptionally well in the Test match. We bat down the order and while batting in that position it is important to play according to the situation. If you have lost four quick wickets, and you need a partnership, you can’t go for an all out attack. Where you need to set a target, then that aggressive approach is also on. But overall, you will have to bat according to the situation in Test cricket,” he added.

The left-handed batter further expressed that skipper Rohit Sharma’s vast experience and his ability to handle players provide motivation and create a comfortable environment for youngsters in the team.

“Rohit Sharma is a very experienced captain. He tries to keep everyone in that comfort zone. When I was going to bat, he just told me ‘You play your own game, play according to your plan and don’t listen to anyone else’. It is a massive thing to a youngster that a captain is backing you and it motivates you to do well,” Ishan said.