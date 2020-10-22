Enroll as voters for MLC polls: Vinod to advocates

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar urged the advocates to enrol their names in the voters list and ensure huge majority to the TRS candidates in the upcoming MLC elections

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar predicted a resounding victory for TRS in the upcoming elections to two Graduates constituencies in the State. He stated that no political force was in a position to stop the winning streak of TRS in the State.

He participated in a video conference with advocates from erstwhile districts of Nalgonda, Warangal, Khammam, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar covering two Graduates constituencies from Hyderabad on Wednesday. TRS State general secretary S Bharat Kumar also attended the video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar urged the advocates to enrol their names in the voters list and ensure huge majority to the TRS candidates in the upcoming MLC elections. He suggested that all the Bar Association members enrol their names en masse in the voters list. He recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had extended financial assistance to advocates during the COVID-19 pandemic and implemented several welfare measures.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .