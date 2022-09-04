Ensure fool-proof arrangements for smooth conduct of Assembly session: Pocharam

file photo. The Speaker held a teleconference with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other senior officials on Sunday. T

Hyderabad: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy sought the cooperation of Government and officials to ensure smooth and efficient conduct of the Assembly and Council sessions, which commence from Tuesday.

The Speaker held a teleconference with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other senior officials on Sunday. Though covid cases were under control, he directed the health department to set up a covid testing facilities in Assembly premises. Covid booster doses should also be made available.

Stating that Telangana Legislative Assembly functioning was exemplary to other States, he said thorough and elaborate discussion on all issues during the sessions.

The information sought by Members should be shared at the earliest. Replies to questions posed by Members that were pending during last session should also be shared immediately, he directed the officials. He wanted the information to be shared in Telugu, English and Urdu languages.

Senior officials from all the departments should be present during all the days while the session was in vogue. A Nodal officer should be appointed from each department to this effect, he said.

The Speaker specifically directed the officials to follow protocol during government programmes in different Assembly constituencies. Prior intimation should be made to local MLAs, he said.

He thanked all the officials for extending their support and cooperation in conducting the previous sessions efficiently.

Joining the conference, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said like previous seven sessions, which were held in a peaceful atmosphere, this time too, support and cooperation of the police department was required to conduct the sessions peacefully.