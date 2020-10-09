Ensure quality in 2BHK construction, engineers told

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Khammam: The ITDA Project Officer P Gowtham inspected and reviewed progress of under construction double bedroom houses at various places in the district on Friday.

He visited Papatapalli and GK Banjar in Raghunathapalem mandal in the district. Speaking to the engineering officials, he said the State government has taken up the double bedroom houses construction to fulfil the dream of poorer families to have a house of their own.

“Utmost care has to be taken to ensure quality in the construction of houses. Concerned Deputy Executive Engineers should regularly monitor the quality of sand, cement and other material used in the construction of the houses,” Gowtham told officials.

The ITDA PO wanted serious action taken against the concerned contractors if poor quality work was found at any construction site. He also visited double bedroom houses at Mallemadugu in Khammam (Urban) mandal and instructed officials to speed up the works to hand over the houses to beneficiaries by December end.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .