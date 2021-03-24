Ensure quality of food in hotels: GHMC Mayor tells officials

During a review meeting on measures taken up by the civic body’s Health and Sanitation wing, Mayor asked officials to give suggestions for carrying out sanitation drives more effectively

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to work effectively to ensure restaurants and hotels provide quality food to citizens.

During a review meeting on measures taken up by the civic body’s Health and Sanitation wing, she asked officials to give suggestions for carrying out sanitation drives more effectively.

In this regard, changes can be made in health and sanitation wing if required, the Mayor said while reviewing various works in the wings of sanitation, veterinary, entomology and births and deaths, a press release said.

