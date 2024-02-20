GHMC approves 2024-25 budget; passes resolution requesting addl funds from TS govt

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 February 2024, 08:07 PM

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday approved the budget of Rs.7,937 crore for 2024-25 and simultaneously passed a resolution requesting additional funds to the tune of Rs. 3,492 crore from the State government. To undertake other projects assigned to the Corporation, Rs. 500 crore has been allocated, making the total outlay for the upcoming financial year Rs. 8,437 crore.

Representatives across the political spectrum highlighted the lack of funds in the corporation’s coffers to undertake developmental activities in the budget and unanimously called for supplementary capital from the State government.

According to the budget estimates, while the total revenue income for 2024-25 stands at Rs. 5,938 crore, the total capital income would be Rs. 1,999 crore. A new category – Compensation to GHMC for Debt Servicing, raking in Rs. 1,200 crore has been added to the revenue income.

In regards to expected expenditure, Rs. 3,458 crore is the total revenue expenditure and Rs. 4,479 crore is marked as the total capital expenditure, with a lion’s share allocated to develop roads, bridges, CRMP etc.

About Rs. 1, 640 crore has been set aside to take-up other developmental activities. Other allocations include Rs. 375 crore for green budget, Rs. 500 crore for solid waste management, Rs. 380 crore for SNDP, and Rs. 255 crore for street lighting.

In 2024-25, GHMC earmarked Rs. 1,159 crore for establishment expenses and Rs. 500 crore for the salaries of sanitation and entomology workers’ wages. The administrative expenses would be Rs. 220 crore.

Nampally MLA Majid Hussain highlighted that while the GHMC’s earnings through property tax, trade licenses, and other sources are insufficient, it had unavoidable expenses like paying the debt of Rs. 1,664 this year. The corporation also has outstanding payments to contractors who are protesting to get their bills settled, he added.

Multiple corporators in the course of the 8th Ordinary Meeting pointed out that the corporation is frittering the funds away in the sanitation department while the streets of the city remain untidy with multiple Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) and the door-to-door garbage collection being ineffective.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi who chaired the meeting assured the members that a committee will be formed to look into the sanitation department and asked for nominations from each political party.