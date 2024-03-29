Keshava Rao’s son Viplav Kumar urges him to reconsider Congress move

Hyderabad: BRS leader K Viplav Kumar express disappointment over his father K Keshava Rao‘s decison to join the Congress, urging him to rethink his move. He opined that the decision appears to have been made out of pressure or love for his sister and GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi who is joining the Congress.

Speaking at a media conference at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday, Viplav Kumar rejected notions of political offers motivating his father’s decision. He reminded that Keshav Rao held numerous positions and had vast experience in politics. He stressed the need for his father’s experience for the BRS, especially during trying times.

He highlighted his sister’s political trajectory within the BRS including election as corporator for two terms in 2016 and 2021, followed by her nomination as the GHMC Mayor. He underscored the party’s contributions to their family. He demanded that all those who were deserting the BRS should resign to all the posts they got from the party, before joining the Congress.

Viplav Kumar slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for poaching leaders from the BRS, in sharp contrast to his assurance to respect people’s verdict. He accused Revanth Reddy of attempting to divide his family for political gains. However, he reaffirmed his commitment to the BRS and dismissed all speculations of him quitting the party.

BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan expressed anger over senior leaders leaving the BRS after the Congress came to power, dubbing it as opportunistic politics. He criticised them for enjoying various posts and benefits during the BRS regime, but making allegations that they were quitting the party as they were disrespected. He demanded them to resign to the posts that they gained from the party, if there is any self-respect left in them and join the Congress.

BRS leader Manne Govardhan Reddy, Vikarabad Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Baindla Vijay Kumar and others were present.