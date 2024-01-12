| Mayor Vijayalakshmi Ghmc Received National Awards With Support From Officials Workers And People

Mayor Vijayalakshmi: GHMC received national awards with support from officials, workers and people

On Thursday, GHMC was honoured with five awards under the Swachh Survekshan-2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 09:21 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) bagged national awards due to contributions and efforts of officials, workers and people.

The awards were presented to GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross by Union Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in New Delhi on January 11.

On Friday, Additional Commissioner of Sanitation Upendra Reddy presented awards to Mayor Vijayalakshmi.

She expressed hope that GHMC would continue to win many such awards in the coming years with the support of GHMC officials, workers, and the public.