KCR Kits scheme: Over 13.29 lakh people benefited in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:36 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

File Photo. The primary objective of the KCR Kits scheme is to encourage pregnant women deliver in government hospitals and improve Mother and Child Health (MCH) services.

Hyderabad: Introduction of KCR Kits scheme has led to multifold benefits, especially increase in institutional deliveries in government hospitals. Since the launch of the scheme, over 13.29 lakh people have benefited in the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had launched the scheme on June 2, 2017. The primary objective of the scheme is to encourage pregnant women deliver in government hospitals and improve Mother and Child Health (MCH) services and to discourage ‘C’ section surgeries, which cast an impact on women’s health.

The flagship programme of the Chief Minister, KCR Kits scheme has been hailed by health experts and it is delivering the desired results. Not to mention about the special recognition and compliments received by the State Government.

Effective implementation of the scheme has aided in the number of institutional deliveries in government hospitals increasing from 30.5 per cent to 56 per cent in the State.

Through the scheme, the State Government is also aiming to bring down the Mother and Infant Mortality Rates. The KCR Kits initiative provides financial support to mothers, apart from distributing a kit containing 16 items that are essential for the infants and lactating mothers.

As part of the scheme, since pregnancy to post delivery, all the required tests and immunization vaccines are offered for free.

In addition to the distribution of essential products for infants and lactating mothers, the State Government also extends financial assistance under the scheme. If a boy is born, an amount of Rs 12,000 is handed over to the mother and if a girl is born, then the amount is enhanced to Rs 13,000. This financial assistance is extended to the birth of maximum of two children per family.

However, in an effort to ensure protection of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), some relaxations were introduced in the scheme on August 2, 2018. Accordingly, the KCR Kit scheme benefits are being extended to Chenchu, Kolam and Konda Reddy PVTGs without the upper limit of two children per family.

Since the launch of the scheme in 2017, the State Government has spent over Rs.1,176 crore towards effective implementation and 13,29,951 people have benefited. Further, Rs.243 crore was spent towards distribution of 11,82,014 KCR Kits so far.