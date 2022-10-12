Entrepreneur Asif Rozani Getting Styled by Renowned Celebrity Designer Suresh Ganesha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:06 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

The way a few industries have only shown consistent signs of growth is proof of not just the technological advances people have welcomed, but also, the talent and innate skills of amazing individuals and professionals who pushed the envelope and crossed boundaries to inspire innovation and uniqueness in the industry. Two such personalities, one an entrepreneur and the other a celebrity designer, both have stunned people with their style & art of work.

Entrepreneur Asif Rozani calls himself a fan of the designer, and celebrity stylist Suresh Ganesha, who has earned massive recognition over the years for his outstanding work as a personal designer and stylist of many celebrities from working with Abhijeet Sawant, Sahil Khan, Shweta Rohira, Jasleen Matharu, Kunal Kapoor, and many more famous celebrities.

Asif Rozani is a young entrepreneur, Real estate developer, and Social activist who was born in a reputed business family in Mumbai. He has been featured in several business journals and newspapers for his keen fashion sense and business success. From spearheading very own business, to shaking up the world of investments, and even devoting time to social service. Asif Rozani is making an immense impact on the world. While his accomplishments would be impressive at any age, Asif has been able to do this entire well before and his influence only continues to grow.

You can follow his amazing journey on Instagram @asifrozani also on facebook @asif.rozani123 and www.asifrozani.com