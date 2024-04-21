Environment dept to hold training program on Rain water harvesting for Plumbing Technicians

Hyderabad: The Environment, Forest, Science, and Technology Department of Telangana, in collaboration with various multiple government departments is conducting a three-hour Technical Training Programme for Plumbing Technicians focusing on the installation of Rain Water Collection and Rain Water Harvesting Structures along with Rain Water Project.

Individual Plumbers and Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) are strongly encouraged to participate in this initiative by registering their plumbers through the Google Form available on the official websites of EPTRI, GHMC, and HMWSSB.

Participants can select their preferred training center and date (April 22, 24, or 25th) through the provided Google form. Upon completion of the training, participants will receive a photo ID badge certifying them. This initiative aims to equip plumbing technicians with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively implement Rain Water Harvesting techniques, thereby contributing to sustainability and water conservation efforts for the greater good of our community and the environment.

The departments involved in providing training include MA&UD, GHMC, Irrigation, PR&RD, HMWSSB, Horticulture, Groundwater, CDMA, TSPCB, and EPTRI, press release added.