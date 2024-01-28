Environmental consciousness in times of mourning

It was commendable that Venkataiah, a former SCCL employee, has undertaken many programmes for the benefit of society as an environmentalist for the last 40 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 08:51 PM

Kothagudem: An environmentalist, Rayi Venkataiah alias Mokkala Venkataiah even during the moments of mourning has not forgotten his duty to promote greenery and earned accolades from many.

He and his wife Lakshmi distributed saplings of fruit bearing plants like mango, coconut and others here on Sunday to his friends and family members who attended the memorial meeting of his son Rayi Nagesh Kumar who passed away recently.

CPI district secretary SK Sabir Pasha, TPCC member JB Shouri, National Balotsav convener Dr. Vasireddy Ramesh Babu and others who attended the meeting to pay homage to Nagesh Kumar lauded Venkataiah’s gesture towards the preservation of the environment.

It was commendable that Venkataiah, a former SCCL employee, has undertaken many programmes for the benefit of society as an environmentalist for the last 40 years. Despite being in mourning, the distribution of plants in memory of his son was commendable, they said.

Eminent doctor V Upender Rao, DPRO Seelam Srinivas Rao, noted poet, writer Ballem Samelu, Prakriti Ashram members Mokkala Rajasekhar, Mohammed Mustafa, Kamala Rani, Srirangam Sampath, Daida Venkanna, G Suguna Rao and others were present.