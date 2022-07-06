Environmentalist Venkataiah presented ‘Vanamali’ award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:14 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Kothagudem: The town based nature lover, environmentalist Rayi Venkataiah was presented with the ‘Vanamali’ award in recognition of his contributions towards environmental protection.

The award was presented by Nature Foundation and Vigyana Darshini at Potti Sriramulu Telugu University in Hyderabad recently where the English version of a book ‘Avani’ written by poet, film lyricist and noted nature poet Dr. Jayaraju was held in a grand manner, said a release here on Wednesday.

The speakers hailed Venkataiah’s work in organic farming, creation of artificial forest and environmental protection. After being retired from SCCL he has been working to promote nature conservation and distributed around 85 lakh saplings free of cost in the past 36 years.

Eminent film director B Narasinga Rao, SCCL Director (Finance) N Balaram, Telugu University Vice Chancellor Tangeda Kishan Rao, Telugu Sahitya Akademi Chairman Juluru Gaurishankar, personality development expert Dr. MV Varlu and others felicitated Venkataiah.

They said that conservation of nature was going to be a main challenge in the coming days and the efforts being made by Venkataiah in that direction were highly commendable. Environmental conservation was essential for the well being of the future generations.

Venkataiah, the recipient of the award, said that the award has increased his responsibility of spreading greenery and assured to serve nature accordingly. He thanked the organisers for presenting him the award.

The members of Prakriti Ashram of Kothagudem Dr. B. Krishnaiah, film music director Ballepalli Mohan, Tumatla Venkanna, KH Prasad, Golla Ramesh, D.Vijay, T Prasad, JB Shourie, G Suguna Rao, Mokkala Rajasekhar congratulated Venkataiah on receiving the award.