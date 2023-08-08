‘Equitable development, communal harmony need for new Telangana’

Challenges that lie ahead for the newly formed Telangana State include ensuring equitable development, addressing the concerns of minorities, and promoting communal harmony, said Dr Adapa Satyanarayana

Prof Jayashankar remembered at an event at KU campus on Tuesday.

Hanamkonda: Former history professor from Osmania University, Dr Adapa Satyanarayana, said the challenges that lie ahead for the newly formed Telangana State include ensuring equitable development, addressing the concerns of minorities, and promoting communal harmony.

Delivering the 11th Dr K Jayashankar memorial lecture on “The Telangana Problem: A Historical Perspective” at Kakatiya University (KU) campus here on Tuesday, he emphasized the distinctiveness of the Telangana movement in world history. He acknowledged Prof Jayashankar’s pioneering efforts, optimism, and visionary spirit from his early years. The movement aimed to counter injustice and external dominance in Telangana by the Andhra rulers. He praised important persons like Prof Parmaji, Prof Sridhara Swamy, and Prof Ravada Satyanarayana for their involvement in the movement alongside Prof Jayashankar.

Satyanarayana traced the historical origins of the Telangana movement back to the 1930s, emphasizing its continuity even during the 500-year rule of Muslim rulers. He mentioned the slogan ‘Hyderabad for Hyderabadi’ and pointed out the gradual development of the separate Telangana movement. He referred to the 1969 movement that centred on ‘water, funds and job’ issues and noted the significant roles played by political groups and events like ‘Dhum Dham’, ‘Million March’, and ‘Sakala Janula Samme’.

KU VC Prof T Ramesh announced plans to honour Prof Jayashankar by naming the humanities building after him. His statue would also be installed on the campus. MLC Dr Banda Prakash, who is secretary of the Dr Kothapalli Jayashankar Memorial Trust, provided insights into the trust’s establishment and its initiatives.