Errabelli counters Ministry of Jal Shakthi’s remarks on Mission Bhagiratha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:49 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao on Saturday found fault with the Ministry of Jal Shakthi for its remarks on Mission Bhagiratha bagging a national award.

In a letter on September 26, the Jal Jeevan Mission Director Vikas Sheel said Telangana was selected for an award in the Regulatory category for supplying safe drinking water to households in rural areas. Telangana was supplying water to households in rural areas under Mission Bhagiratha. In the letter issued by Ministry of Jal Shakthi on Saturday, it clearly mentioned that Mission Bhagiratha works were reviewed, he said.

The Ministry in its website had mentioned that Telangana was the State, which was extending 100 per cent water supply to households in rural areas, he pointed out.

“Now, who is uttering lies. Is it Jal Jeevan Mission or Jal Shakthi Ministry?” Dayakar Rao questioned in a statement on Saturday.