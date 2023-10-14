Erstwhile Karimnagar hub for poll campaign kickoffs

Located in the centre point of north Telangana, the district played a vital role in the separate Telangana agitation.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 08:52 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Representational Image

Karimnagar: The erstwhile Karimnagar district has over the years become a centre point for the launch of election campaigns by various political parties.

Located in the centre point of north Telangana, the district played a vital role in the separate Telangana agitation. Moreover, there is an opinion among leaders of political parties that the people of the district are more politically conscious. So, all mainstream political parties regularly choose the district to launch their poll campaigns.

On Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will launch his election campaign from Husnabad, which is currently in Siddipet district, but was part of erstwhile Karimnagar before bifurcation of districts. The Chief Minister had launched his poll campaign from Husnabad in 2014 and 2018 too. Several of the State government’s flagship schemes, right from Rythu Bandhu to Rythu Bhima and Dalit Bandhu, were launched from erstwhile Karimnagar.

On the other hand, the Congress is also planning to start its campaign from the Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy temple with a Statewide bus yatra, most likely on October 18. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are likely to perform a puja in the temple before flagging off the bus yatra, Congress leaders informed.

The BJP too is planning to organize a public meeting in Jammikunta town wherein Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to participate.

