Estranged by lover, youth ends life in Medak

Medak: Allegedly ditched by his Facebook friend, a-21-year-old youth B Mahesh of Nizampet has committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his farm in Nizampet of Medak district.

Mahesh discontinued his studies and eking out a livelihood by working on his farm. However, he came in touch with a girl on Facebook. They reportedly fell in love with each other.

As the girl stopped chatting with him, the depressed Mahesh consumed pesticide on September 2. He breathed his last on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The Nizampet Police have registered a case.