Telangana adding EV charging stations, working on retrofits for autos, buses

Published: Updated On - 07:34 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) is working to make more electric vehicles available to meet the increasing demand. As part of these efforts, a mutual understanding agreement has been signed with implementation agencies for establishment of 138 electric vehicle charging stations in the State including 118 in Hyderabad, 10 each in Warangal and Karimnagar. The tenders have already been called and the State Government has allocated funds, corporation chairman Y Sathish Reddy said.

Charging stations were also being set up in public private partnerships under a revenue sharing system at the Government-owned places and public sector organisations such as HMDA, TSSPDCL, TSNPDCL, GHMC, RTC, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Road and Transport departments. TSREDCO had taken over the areas given by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Tourism department while revenue sharing agreement efforts were being made with the HMDA and the Civil Supplies Department, he said.

About 20 operators were empaneled for setting up charging stations and TSREDCO would assist Electric Vehicle manufacturers. Banks had come forward to give low interest loans to manufacturers, TSREDCO would launch a web and mobile app named TSEV in October to give information about the EV ecosystem, he said.

Efforts were being made to convert old diesel autos and buses into electric vehicles. It was decided to install replaceable batteries in 5,000 autos. The State Government had announced a subsidy of Rs 15,000 per auto to convert 500 autos into electric autos in Greater Hyderabad. Tenders would be called soon to convert RTC diesel buses into electric buses.

The third phase of `Go Electric’ roadshow and exhibition would be held in December this year. TSREDCO is taking steps to promote the use of electric vehicles in the State Government departments, Sathish Reddy said.