Ex-shuttler Chetan bats for Indian brand ‘Transform’

. I have tried the Transform racquets myself and they are of extremely high standards, said the 2006 CWG Bronze Medalist

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:43 pm

Hyderabad: Former Commonwealth Games medallist Chetan Anand batted for the first-ever Indian homegrown badminton equipment brand Transform, which was launched vertically on Wednesday.

After being named the brand ambassador of the brand, the 2006 Melbourne CWG singles bronze medallist and former World No.10 said, “It’s an amazing feeling to get associated with the first-ever Indian badminton brand which is 100% in quality yet Indian. I have tried the Transform racquets myself and they are of extremely high standards. I believe, ‘Transform’ can and will script a new era for Indian badminton.”

The initiative is promoted by VICKY Sports – one of India’s top three sports brands – which specialises in sports good manufacturing since 1978. ‘Transform’ produces racquets, nylon shuttles, shoes and apparels, which have the ability to appeal to the new age badminton players with its design, style and colours.

“All age categories of racquets are being manufactured using the best quality military grade graphite,” Ram Malhotra, who is promoting the brand, said during Transform’s e-commerce online portal launch.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .