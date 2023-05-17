Excise Minister Srinivas Goud warns liquor smuggling gangs

Minister Srinivas Goud warned that strict action would be taken if alcohol was smuggled from other States into Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: To control the illegal supply of liquor from other States like Goa, Haryana and Delhi, the Prohibition and Excise department has conducted a week-long special drive.

The Prohibition and Excise minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday said the department was taking all measures to stop illegal liquor from entering the State and the excise officials and staff would identify the gangs and individuals who are defrauding the government revenue and register cases against them.

The Minister said 85 cases were registered and 81 people were detained and liquor worth Rs.16.2 lakh was seized as part of the special drive conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport during the last week. Two cases were registered and 15 people have been arrested in by the excise officials at Quthbullapur and liquor from Haryana worth Rs.30 lakh was seized from them.

Similarly, 350 liters of military made liquor was seized and cases were registered against 11 people and 29 people were taken into custody in Saroornagar and Malkajgiri.

Stating that passengers arriving from abroad may carry 2 litres of foreign liquor purchased from a duty free shop, the Minister disclosed that 4.5 litres of liquor and 7.5 litres of beer purchased through licensed shops in the state can be carried.

Srinivas Goud warned that strict action would be taken if alcohol was smuggled from other States into Telangana.

