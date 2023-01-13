Asifabad: Three from Maharashtra held for smuggling banned liquor

The value of the alcohol was assessed to be Rs 1.05 lakh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Three persons were arrested by Task Force team for allegedly smuggling and transporting banned liquor locally known as Deshidaru in Kaghaznagar-Asifabad crossroad on Thursday night. The value of the alcohol was assessed to be Rs 1.05 lakh.

Task Force Inspector D Sudhakar said that the bootleggars Ajay Rakesh Kanjar, Rohit Singh and Subhash, from Chandrapur district of Maharashtra were detained while transporting the liquor in a car at the crossroads.

The trio admitted that they were supplying the liquor to unauthorized liquor outlets or belt-shops in several parts of Kaghaznagar mandal for quite a long time. They were handed over to Rebbena police station for prosecution. Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar and staffers took part in the operation.