| Experimental Train Stoppages At Nekkonda Station Extended For Six Months

Experimental train stoppages at Nekkonda station extended for six months

Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Guntur (12706) train service has been provided with stoppage at Nekkonda with effect from August 8.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 August 2024, 03:01 PM

Hyderabad: The experimental stoppages for certain trains at Nekkonda railway station will continue for another six months, South Central Railway said in a press release on Thursday.

Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Guntur (12706) train service has been provided with stoppage at Nekkonda with effect from August 8.