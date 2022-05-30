Experts clarify aspirants’ doubts

Hyderabad: Since the syllabus for the mains exam is very huge, how to manage time and prepare everything?

Prof. Chakrapani: Once you write prelims, by the time results are announced and notifications for mains are released and exams are conducted, it will take around one year. Preparation should not stop meanwhile. There will be ample time to prepare.

Can you give us a list of books or resources we can prepare from?

Prof. Chakrapani: First and foremost, I would ask you all to read the newspapers. In newspapers, not just headlines but the editorials, opinion pieces and everything in detail. Newspapers are the best resources.

Many ask us to read previous year question papers while preparing. But how can we read that when we are yet to complete the full syllabus?

Prof. Chakrapani: Most of you are preparing for the general post categories and the questions they ask for such exams are mostly generic and not in detail. And everyone has that basic knowledge. We ask to read previous year question papers as that will help you understand the kind of questions that will be asked.

What is the probability of non-locals getting selected?

Prof. Chakrapani: There is no special quota for non-locals in Telangana; 95 per cent of posts are reserved for students who studied for four consecutive years from class one to class seven in Telangana. In the remaining 5 per cent, if a non-local performs better, they may get selected.

What books should we read for the Telangana Movement?

Prof. Chakrapani: There are around ten books regarding this written by authors like Venugopal and V Prakash. Research about the authors who wrote these books and read them. Telugu Akademi books are preferred.

There are scores of books in the market with complicated content. Can you suggest a few books with simplified explanations?

Prof. Chakrapani: Always select books authored by standard writers and publishers. I recommend going through official websites like the Centre for Economics, Telangana Economic Survey, and Statistical Bureau rather than books.

How will the screening take place?

Prof. Chakrapani: There will be a screening test for only Group-1 in 1:50 ratio. That means, for one post, 50 candidates are interviewed. 33 per cent reservation for women will be there. For those posts as well, screening will be in 1:50 ratio.

Can we attempt both UPSC and Group-1 examinations at the same time?

Prof. Chakrapani: Yes, you can. Almost 70 per cent of the syllabus is the same. While for Group 1 exam, one needs to concentrate more on Telangana movement, for UPSC, focus more on the subject you’ve chosen.

What is the weightage for different subjects?

Dr. Vepa: No one can predict the exact weightage of any subject. It depends on the discretion of the service commission. One should read all the subjects thoroughly.

How to memorise concepts?

Dr. Vepa: Read the concepts and try to visualise them. create a mind map and remember that. Divide your subject into small portions and plan to read them accordingly.

Can I connect both State concepts with national concepts while writing my answers?

Dr. Vepa: Whenever we write answers, first we have to state facts. Then we give our analysis of those facts and later write our opinion. Here, you can surely make a correlation between State and national concepts.

I am motivated for 4-5 days and study well. After that I became depressed and hopeless. What should I do?

Dr. Vepa: This happens when one loses motivation. Whenever that happens, remember why you are studying for the exam in the first place. Everyone has a strong reason and uses that to motivate you. Also, do not depend on external sources for motivation as that will not last for a longer period. Be your own source of motivation.

How can I be consistent in my preparation?

Dr. Vepa: Start with creating a weekly timetable. Then divide that into a daily time table and follow that religiously. Set short goals and accomplish them. Accomplishing several such short goals will automatically make you consistent in the long term.

I’m a non-math student. How can I prepare for the Math paper?

Dr. Vepa: Even though you were not a Math student, it is very easy to prepare for the Math paper since mostly the syllabus that we read in school will appear in the exam. We should remove math and non-math concepts from our minds.