Experts urge to establish poison information centres at AIIMS, Bibinagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:05 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Toxicology experts, general practitioners, and pharmacologists here on Thursday highlighted the need to establish poison information centers in top rated institutes like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar, and provide training to medical professionals and paramedic staff in dealing with poisoning emergencies in government and private hospitals.

In a unique workshop on emergency toxicology management for health professionals organised by AIIMS, Bibinagar, in association with Federation for Agri-Value Chain, Manufacturers & Exporters (FAME) and UPL Ltd, experts said there was a need to make general public aware about various kinds of poisonings.

Dr Narendra Jena, Director, Institute of Emergency Medicine Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Madurai and president, Indian Society of Toxicology said, “It is extremely crucial to train the doctors and paramedical staff in dealing with poisoning emergencies. We need to look into creating a protocol to approach any unknown poisoning emergency”.

Expert medical toxicologist, Dr Tejas Prajapati pointed out that unlike in India, medical toxicology is a recognized specialty in developed countries, and added “Outdated methods are still being used for management of poisonings. Medical toxicology has to be developed as a specific discipline because no single medical subject can fully put a claim on the vast subject of human toxicology.”

Dr Pragnesh Parmar, Head, Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS, Bibinagar, Dr. Shaleendra Pratap Singh, Senior Scientist, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Sagar Kaushik, Chairman, FAME, Dr. Ashima Sharma, Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, NIMS and others were present.

