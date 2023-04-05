| Explained What Is Ai Voice Cloning And How Is That Abetting Online Scams

Explained: What is AI voice cloning and how is that abetting online scams?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:26 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: The rise of artificial intelligence and its increased use will surely go down as a turning point in the history of mankind. While its astonishing capabilities never cease to amaze us, there sure are some alarming red flags.

From tech experts to prominent visionaries, everyone is warning us of the advanced AI and deadly capabilities that will be a threat to the human race. And the early signs of this are showing in the form of online scams.

If using ChatGPT to pass a test is the primary level of using AI to cheat, other such AI tools are playing a pivotal role in fraud across the world. One tool that is making the news these days is AI voice cloning apps.

What are AI voice cloning apps?

Using advanced AI technology-based voice cloning apps, one can create voice notes in their chosen voice.

For example, say you are playing a prank on your friend and want a voice note in the voice of a celebrity. You can simply enter the text, select the voice character, and voila!

Some famous voice cloning apps are Voice.ai, Murf, Respeecher, Resemble AI, ElevenLabs, and others. While these voice cloning tools are used for podcasts and other filmmaking needs, these days they are increasingly being used to scam people.

How are these apps abetting scams?

In the past year or so, there are increasing numbers of cases filed where cyber fraudsters are recording random people and using their voices to clone them.

Once they have the voice sample, they clone it and use the same to pose as victims and ask their families for money. According to reports, only a three-second sample is enough to clone a voice.

Tips to stay safe from these scams

Whenever you get a call from an unknown number, make sure to let the caller talk first and keep your answers to one word only. Report all suspicious calls and flag numbers online.

In case you receive a call from a friend or family member who seems to be in distress, always check for alternate methods other than just their voice to confirm the situation. Contact them on another app and seek help immediately.