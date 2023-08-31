Exploring diverse sibling dynamics in Netflix’s top 5 picks

05:31 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: All ye binge-watchers and sibling squads, Raksha Bandhan is that special time when we reflect on this roller coaster of a bond with our siblings. Beyond the playful teasing and inevitable squabbles, lies a subtle exchange of insights and experiences, where one sibling’s strengths fill in the gaps left by the other’s quirks.

Ready to watch some epic sibling sagas on Netflix that’ll make you LOL, cry, and maybe even call your sibling afterward?

Friday Night Plan – Siddharth & Aditya

When mom’s away, the bros will play! Siddharth and Aditya might appear as two sides of a coin, with Sid embodying responsibility and Adi radiating party vibes. Yet, beneath their seemingly opposite personas, they find an extraordinary connection. As they sneak out for the night’s hottest party, their bond strengthens through candid conversations about their issues and admiration for each other. ‘Friday Night Plan’ is releasing on September 1.

Never Have I Ever – Devi & Kamala

Devi and Kamala’s relationship is like a roller coaster, where every rise and fall is a testament to their unbreakable familial ties. Kamala, the seemingly ‘perfect’ cousin, harbours her own dreams and struggles behind her composed facade, while Devi, with her straightforward nature, brings a refreshing honesty to the table. Through a series of misinterpretations and heart-to-heart revelations, these cousins navigate the complexities of their emotions.

Class – Suhani & Veer Ahuja

Suhani and Veer Ahuja are not your typical siblings; they’re a collision of convictions and a fusion of fierce love. Suhani’s rebellion against their family’s affluent, yet morally questionable lifestyle contrasts starkly with Veer’s role as the steadfast and protective older brother. Amidst heated debates and passionate disagreements, their unbreakable bond shines through, a testament that even in the midst of differing beliefs, love remains a steadfast anchor in their lives.

Rana Naidu – Rana, Tej, Jaffa

Rana Naidu is renowned for his ability to fix the lives of celebrities, yet his own family weaves a tapestry of imperfections and challenges. In the midst of life’s unpredictable chaos, Rana, Tej, and Jaffa stand shoulder to shoulder, a united front against whatever obstacles come their way. The trio’s unshakeable support for each other is a beacon of light in the murkiness of uncertainty.

Mismatched – Rishi & Ashish Shekhawat

In the heart of this rom-com, brothers Rishi and Ashish’s bond is a testament to the unwavering connection that siblings share, even amidst opposing influences. Rishi’s protective nature and Ashish’s transformative journey from admiration of their father’s conduct to a realisation of the true worth of family love highlight the depth and resilience of their relationship.

Schitt’s Creek – Alexis & David Rose

Infusing ‘Schitt’s Creek’ with their hilarious one-liners and style beyond their years, David and Alexis Rose emerge as the quintessential brother and sister pair. Their journey in the series, from distant and snobbish siblings to inseparable best friends reluctant to part ways, showcases some of the most compelling character growth.